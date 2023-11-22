Politics

WATCH LIVE | Eskom appears before parliamentary committee as stage 4 load-shedding bites

22 November 2023 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE
Embattled state-owned power utility Eskom is appearing before parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday.

The utility is expected to brief the committee on its annual report and financial statements for the 2022/23 financial year.

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding at 2.31am on Wednesday “due to insufficient emergency reserves and generation capacity as a result of four units not returning to service as planned”.

