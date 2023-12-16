Politics

WATCH | Jacob Zuma makes announcement on his political future

16 December 2023 - 15:13 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to make an announcement on Saturday regarding his political future.

Zuma will be in Jabavu, Soweto, to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

