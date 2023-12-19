Politics

LISTEN | Zuma’s ‘not voting ANC’ will affect party: analyst Ongama Mtimka

19 December 2023 - 15:26
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks about his political future at a press conference in Soweto on December 16 2023.
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks about his political future at a press conference in Soweto on December 16 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Shiraaz Mohamed

Underestimating former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement that he won’t be voting for the ANC would be foolhardy, says political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka.

Listen to Mtimka's analysis:

Zuma announced at the weekend he will no longer vote or campaign for the party he once led and has been a member of for more than six decades. Instead he will vote for the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party in next year’s elections. However, he pledged to die an ANC member.

Mtimka said Zuma’s behaviour is in contravention of ANC rules, but the party in KwaZulu-Natal has been strategic in responding to the announcement. 

“I have decided I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of [president Cyril] Ramaphosa. It is not the ANC I joined, it will be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow that,” Zuma said as he called for South Africans to vote for the MK party.

On Monday the ANC in KZN responded by saying Zuma served the party divorce papers.

“We have noted what he has said, what he has announced, and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this time,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in response to the announcement.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Grossly ill-disciplined' Zuma has divorced party, says ANC KZN

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says the party’s former president Jacob Zuma served divorce papers when he announced he will neither vote nor campaign for ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC 'notes' Zuma's announcement not to campaign for it

Noted! That is the ANC’s reaction to its former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement that we will neither campaign nor vote for the party.
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Will Zuma’s decision not to campaign and vote for the ANC hurt the party?

Will Jacob Zuma's decision not to vote and campaign for the ANC in next year's elections cost the party?
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | UK ready to roll out red carpet for Ramaphosa’s state visit Politics
  2. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda defends 'loss-making' Moses Mabhida Stadium Politics
  3. Lesufi apologises for threatening minister in defence of crime wardens Politics
  4. ‘Zuma’s tenure as ANC president was disastrous’: Comedian Loyiso Gola touches a ... Politics
  5. '2024 is our 1994 — a chance at renewal,' says Rise Mzansi Politics

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...