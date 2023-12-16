Politics

Jacob Zuma will not vote for the ANC next year

16 December 2023 - 16:14
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ex-president Jacob Zuma is still among South Africa's most popular leaders, according to a survey. File photo.
Ex-president Jacob Zuma is still among South Africa's most popular leaders, according to a survey. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be voting for the ANC in the upcoming election — and will also not be campaigning for the party.

The former ANC president, who has been a member of the party for 64 years, said his conscience could no longer allow him to vote for “the current ANC”.

He made the announcement in Soweto on Saturday. 

“In 2024 I will vote for Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party — it has already been registered with the IEC, with my knowledge and blessings. 

“I have decided that I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of [president Cyril] Ramaphosa. It is not the ANC I joined, it will be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow that,” he said.

WATCH | Jacob Zuma makes announcement on his political future

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to make an announcement on Saturday regarding his political future.
Politics
5 hours ago

“I call on all South Africa to join me in voting for the MK party, or any progressive party that seeks total liberation and the return of our land to its rightful owners. This government is led by sell-outs and apartheid collaborators,” said Zuma.

The former president listed several reasons for his decision to distance himself from the ANC — chief among which was that the ANC has been “reduced to an organisation that is hardly respected by those it sought to liberate”.

Zuma emphasised, though, he would not be entirely deserting the party, saying: “I will die ANC.”

His announcement could be a blow to the party in his province of KwaZulu-Natal where the former president is still popular and was expected to play a significant role in campaigning for the ANC for the 2024 elections.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses polls predicting ANC defeat

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he is unfazed by recent research surveys that suggest that the governing party could lose power, and that his ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mavuso Msimang withdraws resignation from the ANC

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang has withdrawn his resignation from the party, a week after quitting in protest against a "shameful" record of governance ...
Politics
2 days ago

Mbalula as ANC secretary-general an 'embarrassment', says Msimang as he demands apology

Former ANC member and stalwart Mavuso Msimang has criticised secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, calling him an 'embarrassment'.
Politics
5 days ago

SOEs, regressive Treasury to blame for SA’s problems, says ANCYL’s Malatji

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji believes the root of the country's problems lies in the collapse of state-owned entities and a regressive ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Jacob Zuma makes announcement on his political future Politics
  2. Build One SA, AAAM and ActivistsSA: 3 new parties that popped up this year-and ... Politics
  3. 'The king is the state': Malema endorses King Misuzulu’s control of land Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘Our purpose is to serve, not satisfy our stomachs’ — Mashatile Politics
  5. Experts puzzled by Ramokgopa's sudden decision to go nuclear Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...