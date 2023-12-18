Politics

ANC 'notes' Zuma's announcement not to campaign for it

18 December 2023 - 15:54
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa told journalists on Monday that former president Jacob Zuma, like everyone else, is free to vote for a party of his choice. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa told journalists on Monday that former president Jacob Zuma, like everyone else, is free to vote for a party of his choice. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Noted! That is the ANC’s reaction to its former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement that we will neither campaign nor vote for the party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told journalists on Monday that Zuma, like everyone else, is free to vote for a party of his choice.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions from the media during a press conference the party held after a meeting with the delegations of United Ulama Council and SA Friends of Palestine.

“We all listened to that announcement and we have noted what he has said, what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this time,” said Ramaphosa.

“Everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them and we have noted what former president Jacob Zuma has announced.” 

POLL | Will Zuma’s decision not to campaign and vote for the ANC hurt the party?

Will Jacob Zuma's decision not to vote and campaign for the ANC in next year's elections cost the party?
Politics
12 hours ago

Zuma announced on Saturday that he will not be voting for the ANC in the upcoming election — and will also not be campaigning for the party. The former ANC president, who has been a member of the party for 64 years, said his conscience could no longer allow him to vote for “the current ANC”.

“In 2024 I will vote for Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party — it has already been registered with the IEC, with my knowledge and blessings,” he said. 

“I have decided that I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of [president Cyril] Ramaphosa. It is not the ANC I joined, it will be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow that.

“I call on all South Africa to join me in voting for the MK party, or any progressive party that seeks total liberation and the return of our land to its rightful owners. This government is led by sell-outs and apartheid collaborators.”

Zuma listed several reasons for his decision to distance himself from the ANC — chief among which was that the ANC has been “reduced to an organisation that is hardly respected by those it sought to liberate”.

He emphasised, though, he would not be entirely deserting the party, saying: “I will die ANC.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Jacob Zuma dares ANC as he throws weight behind new party

Former president Jacob Zuma seems to be daring the ANC to take action against him by publicly declaring that he would not be voting for the governing ...
News
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma will not vote for the ANC next year

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be voting for the ANC in the upcoming election - and will also not be campaigning for the party.
Politics
2 days ago

The ANC has given democracy a bad name, but it's still the only game in town

The proliferation of new parties is a good sign, and we need all hands on deck, writes Barney Mthombothi
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma makes announcement on his political future

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to make an announcement on Saturday regarding his political future.
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa dismisses polls predicting ANC defeat

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he is unfazed by recent research surveys that suggest that the governing party could lose power, and that his ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda defends 'loss-making' Moses Mabhida Stadium Politics
  2. WATCH | From infrastructure to load-shedding: Inside Gayton McKenzie’s visit to ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | Jacob Zuma makes announcement on his political future Politics
  4. 'The king is the state': Malema endorses King Misuzulu’s control of land Politics
  5. Experts puzzled by Ramokgopa's sudden decision to go nuclear Politics

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...