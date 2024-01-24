Politics

Budget Day set for February 21

24 January 2024 - 14:14 By TimesLIVE
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present the 2024 budget on the afternoon of February 21. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table South Africa's 2024/2025 budget in parliament on Wednesday February 21, the National Treasury says.

The budget announces the government’s spending, tax and borrowing plans. It divides money between national departments, provinces and municipalities.

