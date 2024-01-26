WATCH | ‘Real judgment is going to be on the court’: Pandor on ICJ ruling

International relations minister Naledi Pandor believes a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on South Africa’s application for a ceasefire in Gaza will be vital to show the court's stance on human rights and its efforts to protect innocent civilians during war.
South Africa applied to the world court sitting in The Hague, Netherlands, to make an order for the suspension of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The judgment will delivered on Friday.
Speaking to Ubuntu Radio ahead of the ICJ ruling, Pandor said whatever the outcome, South Africa would have made an effort to take measures to protect innocent lives in Gaza.
“South Africa is hopeful. We have always approached this case in a positive spirit. Our core purpose has been to highlight the plight of the innocent in Palestine. To also alert the international community to the great harm being done to the people of Palestine and draw attention to their lack of justice and freedom over many decades which has been ignored by the world,” Pandor said.
She said the case mainly provided an opportunity for the court to protect civilians.
“The world put together institutions whose remit is to protect the innocent, to ensure a different means of settlement of dispute and conflict, to avoid a level of atrocity. We are saying to these institutions, we are giving you an opportunity to do the task for which you were assigned. The real analysis and judgment are going to be on the court itself.”
The minister said promises to protect civilians during the war fell flat.
“A terrible onslaught is under way in Gaza and despite a host of promises of protection of civilians who are innocent of the harm that was done by Hamas, the innocent are being killed.”
She said as a government born out of apartheid, South Africa could not sit by and not fight to stop blood spilling in Gaza.
“We needed to step up and draw the world's attention that a genocide is under way and let the world decide through the ICJ whether there are merits in finding there is genocide, and whether they could provide provisional measures to at least offer protection to the Palestinian people.”
