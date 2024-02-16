ActionSA rejects Referendum Party’s bid to join Multi-Party Charter

The idea of the Western Cape seceding from the republic is constitutionally offensive, exclusionary and based on the “absurd notion” that the Western Cape is economically, historically or socially distinct from the rest of South Africa.
“Given the rich history of South Africa’s development as a nation, any claim to Cape independence is offensive. The idea of Cape independence is motivated by a misplaced view of Western Cape exceptionalism and a dislike of the ANC rather than the merits of a claim to independence under international law.”
Beaumont said the solution to the problem is not to further divide the nation, but to unite in removing the governing ANC.
“When the MPC was formed it was agreed parties that apply to join must adhere to the constitution and share similar values on how South Africa is to be advanced. It is clear that the Referendum Party would never meet this standard.
“There is no denying that ANC governance holds back all South Africans. This is evident across South Africa, not just in the Western Cape, and nothing demonstrated this as powerfully in recent days as the fictional character of Tintswalo told by a deluded president. But the failures of the governing party do not amount to a justification for secession.”
Beaumont said the only solution to failed governance is the MPC and its commitment to unseat the ANC.
“That is the only viable way to improve the lives of South Africans in all nine provinces, including the Western Cape. ActionSA is proud to stand with a group of parties who, despite having disagreements on many matters, are united behind the need to fix South Africa by taking the first step of removing the ANC from national government.”
The MPC has adopted a set of principles which includes the need to decentralise national government functions to the lowest level of effective government.
“A multi-party coalition arising from the charter in the 2024 elections will implement this as a principle across South Africa. ActionSA reaffirms its commitment to the South African people that we will be instrumental in the charter's removal of the ANC from national and provincial governments — and this without any South African ever having to present a passport to enter the Western Cape.”
ActionSA rejects Referendum Party’s bid to join Multi-Party Charter
ActionSA rejected the Referendum Party’s bid to join the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) because of its association with the Cape Independence Movement.
In a meeting of the 11 MPC parties on Thursday, the Referendum Party’s application to join the charter was discussed and rejected.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said they were not willing to be associated with the Referendum Party.
“ActionSA would soon leave the MPC than be associated with the Cape Independence Movement. We were pleased we did not stand alone in this position and, because the charter operates by consensus, the application of the Referendum Party was rejected.”
As a co-founder of the charter, Beaumont said his party was involved in the formation of the pre-election pact on the basis that South Africa is a sovereign state of nine provinces governed by the constitution.
“Any party that challenges the fundamental principles of the constitution has no place in the MPC and there is no such body as the multiparty charter for the Western Cape.”
