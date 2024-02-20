It's official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says presidency

South Africa will go to the seventh democratic general elections on May 29.

The presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with the constitution and the Electoral Act, determined May 29 as the date for the 2024 general national and provincial elections.

Ramaphosa consulted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the date, said the presidency.

“Furthermore, the president convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections,” said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday.

He said the elections coincide with South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy, therefore, Ramaphosa calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in the important and historic milestone of the democratic calendar.

Magwenya quoted Ramaphosa as having said: “Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire.

“I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning, to do so peacefully within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” said Ramaphosa.

The proclamation to declare the date will be issued in due course.