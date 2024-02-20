Life for robbers who used bystander as shield during shootout with police

Two robbers who used a trolley assistant as a human shield during a gun battle with police in the Eastern Cape in March 2022 were on Tuesday sentenced to life for his murder.

The Makhanda high court also sentenced Lwando Ntiyantiya, 36, and Nkosekhaya Lloyd, 38, to 78 years' imprisonment each for their roles in a string of cash in transit robberies committed around the province. The 78-year sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences.

The life sentences were for the murder of Nkululeko Mtyingizane, who was killed during a robbery in Centane on March 22 2022.

G4S security guards were collecting money from the Shoprite Store in Centane when they were confronted at gunpoint by the robbers who took a cash box containing R78,500 as well as the guards' firearms.

“One of the robbers forced the deceased, a bystander, to carry the cash box. A shootout between the robbers and the police ensued during which they shot at the police officers,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

One of the men used Mtyingizane as a human shield and he was shot dead. The robbers were also shot and injured and were arrested, Tyali said.

In one of the incidents on July 6 2021 in Whittlesea, the robbers hit a guard working for Red Guard Security and made off with R407,000 and his firearm.

On September 9 2021, a security officer and his colleague, who were collecting money from a McDonald's outlet in Amalinda in East London, were robbed of the money box carrying R33,900 and a firearm.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecuting team and investigating officer for securing the convictions and sentences.

