Politics

WATCH | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech

21 February 2024 - 13:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday delivering the budget speech for 2024 in parliament.

With the cost of living rising in South Africa, most people are hoping Godongwana will announce some good news.

During a parliamentary question and answer session last November, the country's money man elected not to discuss what tax proposals the National Treasury has in store for South Africans this year, saying any changes would be announced during the budget speech.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Doubling sugar tax will help starving children: NGO’s plea to Godongwana

The tax works out to about 10% of the cost of sugary drinks
News
1 day ago

DA's alternative budget: jobs, end load-shedding, debt reduction & protecting social wages

The DA presented its alternative budget that the party says is anchored in four core priorities and focuses on sustainable economic growth, ending ...
Politics
2 days ago

POLL | Are you expecting good news from Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech?

Do you think Enoch Godongwana's budget speech will have some good news?
Politics
2 days ago

Tax relief for single moms is a necessity

Rise Mzansi is advancing and advocating for a tax relief regime for single mothers to ease the burden of care placed on them.
Ideas
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year Politics
  2. BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants' wage increases Politics
  3. BUDGET 2024 | Multinationals to be taxed more Politics
  4. DA's application on constitutionality of ANC cadre deployment dismissed Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | Drinkers and smokers to pay more Politics

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024