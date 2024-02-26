Politics

Gift registry and declaration of interests under spotlight in Zandile Gumede corruption trial

26 February 2024 - 15:08 By TANIA BROUGHTON
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is appearing in the corruption case against her and 21 co-accused in the Durban high court.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is appearing in the corruption case against her and 21 co-accused in the Durban high court.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The trial in which former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others are charged with racketeering, fraud, corruption and money-laundering resumed on Monday and the marathon matter has been set down to run for about another four weeks this session.

After that, it will be adjourned to May and then later in the year.

The media is still barred from naming witnesses who are municipal employees.

On Monday, judge Sharmaine Balton heard the evidence of a senior official who was in charge of the unit which collated the gift registry and disclosure of interests by municipal employees.

The witness said these matters were governed by the Municipal Systems Act and the supply chain management policy.

Employees were expected to disclose all gifts. If they were valued under R350, they were entitled to accept them. If they were valued more than that, authorisation had to be obtained from the employee's supervisor.

Each employee was required to disclose his or her financial interests, including shares, properties, assets, trusts and directorships.

Referring to the gift register, the witness said former municipal manager Sipho Nzuza (accused No 3) had only made three declarations — one was for “wine” valued at R80 and another was a computer bag valued at R2,000. A “Morocco study trip” was reflected as costing R1 which, the witness said, was not a true reflection, but a computer generated default when no value had been stated.

Robert Abbu, former head of special projects, only declared a USB speaker worth R100, and Sandile Ngcobo, who remains a senior municipal official, declared nothing.

Later, another witness went through personal interest disclosures made by Gumede and the other councillors on trial with her. Most had ticked “nil” in every box.

However, the admissibility of these records hangs in the balance and other witnesses will have to be called to verify them.

While no context has been placed on the evidence, it is believed the state will attempt to show the records are inconsistent with what some of the accused received and/or owned.

Gumede, as accused No 1, is alleged to be the kingpin of the racketeering “enterprise” which included senior officials and ANC councillors who allegedly manipulated a R320m Durban solid waste removal contract, awarding it to four companies.

It is alleged this was done to promote radical economic transformation (RET) and to give kickbacks to a “patronage network” which included community-based contractors, business forums and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Veterans Association aligned to the RET faction in the ANC.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa’s big show of force in KZN ahead of elections

The ANC pulled out all the stops to fill up Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday, in a show of strength designed to show it is still South ...
News
1 day ago

ANC KZN wants corruption-accused Zandile Gumede to step back in the arena

The former eThekwini mayor was asked to step aside as chair of the ANC in eThekwini region amid charges of racketeering, fraud and corruption
News
1 month ago

Mampara of the week: Zandile Gumede

Zandile Gumede is in the dock for allegedly taking more than R300m of eThekwini ratepayers’ money and distributing it among her friends and comrades ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Tears, no-show accused and dodgy sick notes as delays frustrate Gumede racketeering trial

Former eThekwini mayor has a meltdown after Durban high court judge Sharmaine Balton adjourned the trial again
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Jacob Zuma’s homophobic remarks at MK rally Politics
  2. 2024 national budget to set South Africa on growth trajectory, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Gift registry and declaration of interests under spotlight in Zandile Gumede ... Politics
  4. BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants' wage increases Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year Politics

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'