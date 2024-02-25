Cyril Ramaphosa’s big show of force in KZN ahead of elections
President delivered a triumphant, corrective and hopeful manifesto to thousands of supporters in which he outlined six key issues, among them 2.5-million work opportunities
25 February 2024 - 00:05
The ANC pulled out all the stops to fill Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, in a show of strength designed to prove it is still South Africa’s leading political force and deserves another chance in government...
