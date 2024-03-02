Politics

RECORDED | UDM launches its election 2024 manifesto

02 March 2024 - 11:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

UDM leader Gen Bantu Holomisa will deliver the party’s election manifesto at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Gauteng, on Saturday.

Ahead of the upcoming general election, the party, which has been in the opposition benches for almost 27 years, is optimistic about its growth prospects.

The UDM was launched in 1997 and Holomisa was elected the party’s first president at its first national congress in June 1998.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa unveils ANC election manifesto

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday to deliver his party’s election manifesto, emboldened after a ...
Politics
1 week ago

EFF takes fight to KZN ahead of election

The EFF appears to be targeting KwaZulu-Natal as an area of growth in the coming elections – with deputy president Floyd Shuvambu deployed fulltime ...
News
2 months ago

Roger Jardine-led party, Change Starts Now will not contest 2024 elections

Barely three months after its launch and a week after it unveiled its election manifesto, Change Starts Now announced it will not contest the 2024 ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Political parties should rally around to take out the trash, literally and figuratively

Actions speak louder than words and if the videos and photos showing ANC leaders with bin bags picking up trash after the Mayihlome rally in Durban ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ntshavheni seeks to clarify controversial 'we sit in load-shedding' comments Politics
  2. Fix our city and stop threatening us, MK party says after protest march in ... Politics
  3. ANC scared of DA in KZN, says Pappas after being cleared of nepotism charge Politics
  4. ‘Favoured by God’: Malema praises Ndlozi as he takes jabs at Lesufi Politics
  5. Ramaphosa suspends Dipuo Peters for a month after parly sanction Politics

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court