Politics

WATCH | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa unveils ANC election manifesto

24 February 2024 - 12:06 By TImesLIVE
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday to deliver his party’s election manifesto, emboldened after a string of successful build-up events during the week.

He and his party received a warm reception in KwaZulu-Natal, having held several events to get people excited about the Mayihlome Rally that marks the start of the ANC’s bid to seek re-election when the country heads to the polls on May 29.

