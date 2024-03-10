Delivering his speech, Hlabisa said the IFP sought “to serve in 2024 because we know, from experience, that we can make South Africa work and thrive. Our proven track record of service delivery and integrity gives you every reason to support the IFP.”
IFP outlines 13-point plan in its election manifesto to 'turn things around'
From barely filling up a tiny Chatsworth stadium to a filled to capacity Moses Mabhida stadium just five years later, the IFP has delivered its greatest show of force to date.
On Sunday, the party launched its election manifesto in its comfort zone of KwaZulu-Natal, presenting a 13-point plan to “turn things around and make every South Africa understand why on May 29 they must go out to vote IFP”.
And while the party is one of the country's smaller parties at national level, the IFP believes it can pull off an upset in KwaZulu-Natal and go from being the official opposition to regaining control of the province — perhaps through a coalition. The IFP governed the province for ten years post apartheid.
The IFP's “programme of action” according to its president Velenkosini Hlabisa focuses on jobs, crime, corruption and gender-based violence, illegal foreigners, load-shedding, education, health care, human settlements, infrastructure, transport and access to land.
“Our manifesto contains a message of hope and it will bring change in our country. It contains our policies and our solutions. It presents a practical approach to the biggest crises facing our nation,” Hlabisa said.
The party gathered at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the first time since the death of founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi under a sentimental slogan “Let's Do It For Shenge”.
Buthelezi's eldest son Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi — who is a member of the party's national council and could soon be an MP — urged members to remember his father in the ballot.
Delivering his speech, Hlabisa said the IFP sought “to serve in 2024 because we know, from experience, that we can make South Africa work and thrive. Our proven track record of service delivery and integrity gives you every reason to support the IFP.”
The IFP presented social programmes including eradication of hostels, providing scholar transport, building infrastructure and improving health care. He said the party would embark on a robust restructuring of the economy and the fiscus to fund these programmes.
“We will cut government ministries and their lavish spending,” said the IFP president.
On ailing state-owned entities (SOEs), the IFP “will be led by need rather than ideology. Where there is need and opportunity, we will first pursue public-private partnerships for ailing SOEs.”
And for completely failing SOEs, Hlabisa said the party would stop the “endless bailouts of billions of rand through privatisation”.
Hlabisa urged supporters to “put South Africans first by voting IFP”.
“At this critical juncture, where our collective future is at stake, the IFP asks you to partner with us to secure the best possible future.”
He highlighted free, equitable, state-sponsored higher education for students from poor and low-income households, economic emancipation to address the imbalances of the past, radical reform to strengthen the justice system, security, military and intelligence services.
He told thousands of supporters to go out and vote to ensure “the IFP’s voice in the provincial governments of our country, and in our national government, become the driving influence behind the policies and legislation we make as a nation”.
Hlabisa said the 2024 elections were as important as the 1994 elections.
“Your vote in 2024 is for the removal of a government that has failed our country, that has subjected us to stage six load-shedding, that has caused 41% of our youth to be unemployed, that has turned our country into a crime scene, and subjected our children and women to violence and sexual abuse, with no severe punishment for offenders.”
