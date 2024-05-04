Politics

PODCAST | Why independent candidate Anele Mda is fearlessly taking on the 'big guns'

'Potential funders have told me that I can't be controlled,' says Mda

04 May 2024 - 13:55
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Independent candidate Anele Mda.
Independent candidate Anele Mda.
Image: Facebook/Anele Mda

Anele Mda, an independent candidate vying for a seat in parliament, says political parties will be chasing after independents but she won’t work with any party. She is our guest on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma.

Listen to the conversation:

We kick-start the conversation by asking her why it was important to publicly rebuke the IEC for not displaying her photo during the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Eastern Cape-born Mda tells us how she was bitten by the political bug as a child and about her journey in politics. 

She is a former ANC member and founding member of COPE.

In a significant milestone in our democracy independent candidates have a seat at the table with established political parties for the first time in the country’s history to contest elections. 

“We are the ones who will set the agenda. Political parties will be the ones running after us, not the other way around,” Mda says.

She says she is not planning to become entangled with any political party.

She also took swipe at some parties. “Imagine having to sit in the ANC in this day and age and lie and say there’s a good story to tell? What good story to tell? Imagine being in the DA and sit there and lie and say there’s a whole intentional embrace of Africans in the DA … Imagine me going to an EFF where I am going to be led by a demagogue that does not respect any woman leader … Imagine me going to Rise Mzansi, sitting there and acting as though ’no we’re an honest new political party that is not aligned’. Who funds you?” she said.

More is covered in detail in the conversation. Listen, subscribe for free and share with your circle.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The podcast is hosted by Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma and produced by Bulelani Nonyukela.

MORE

PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose

Zuma feels wronged by corruption allegations, is out for revenge against his successor and will wreak havoc, we hear in this episode of the 'Sunday ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Backing Zuma my worst mistake, says Zwelinzima Vavi

Vavi says the former president Jacob Zuma has nothing to offer poor South Africans because he failed to deliver when he had the chance
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Israel-Hamas war: the case for cutting ties with Israel

We explore the heart of the Israel and Palestine war, and why SA is supporting the cause of the Palestinians, our expert panel says SA must cut ties
Ideas
5 months ago

PODCAST | Did Zondo’s state capture recommendations fall on deaf ears?

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the state’s underwhelming track record in bringing to book individuals accused of ...
Ideas
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zuma daughter gives expelled MK Party's Jabulani Khumalo 'love back' request ... Politics
  2. EFF slams NPA, SAPS after charges withdrawn against men implicated in Hillary ... Politics
  3. POLL | Do you support Mbeki's assertion that Zuma is a 'wolf in sheep's skin'? Politics
  4. Zuma 'a wolf in a sheep's skin': Mbeki reflects on 30 years of freedom Politics
  5. Lennit Max cries racism as he resigns from Freedom Front Plus Politics

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...