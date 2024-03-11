Politics

LISTEN | Malatji predicts ANC clean sweep at elections; plans to 'overthrow' Ramaphosa if he fails youth

11 March 2024 - 16:10
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Collen Malatji made a fiery speech, saying the ANC will win 100% of the vote.
Image: ANCYL media/Twitter

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji says the ANC will win 100% of the vote in the May 29 national and provincial elections, adding if President Cyril Ramaphosa fails to deliver on promises the youth league will “overthrow him and [ANC secretary-general Fikile] Mbalula” because they are “not cowards”.

Listen to Malatji's fiery views:

The party has been in decline since the 2009 elections. It received 57.5% voter support at the 2019 elections. A further decline is expected in this year’s elections, but not according to Malatji, who believes his party will get “100%” voter support.

He said he told Ramaphosa the youth league was “not peaceful”.

Young people’s social and economic challenges, such as unemployment, must be resolved after the elections, he said. If Ramaphosa and Mbalula don’t address their grievances they will be pushed aside, he warned.

“If the SG and president of the ANC don’t deliver on our demands we will remove them and install ourselves and lead the country.”

He wants the old, lazy and criminal people out of parliament.

TimesLIVE

