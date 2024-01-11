In a display of solidarity and commitment to community safety, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji visited Mjindiin Barberton on Wednesday.
The community has been grappling with rising crime, leaving residents in fear and unable to walk the streets safely, particularly after dark.
Mbalula and Malatji led a march against crime, symbolising a united front in the fight for a safer, more secure neighbourhood.
These 10 pictures capture the essence of the event.
IN PICS | Fikile Mbalula and Collen Malatji march against crime in Barberton
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
