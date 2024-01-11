Politics

IN PICS | Fikile Mbalula and Collen Malatji march against crime in Barberton

11 January 2024 - 12:05 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressing the community of Mjindi in Barberton.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

In a display of solidarity and commitment to community safety, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji visited Mjindiin Barberton on Wednesday.

The community has been grappling with rising crime, leaving residents in fear and unable to walk the streets safely, particularly after dark.

Mbalula and Malatji led a march against crime, symbolising a united front in the fight for a safer, more secure neighbourhood.

These 10 pictures capture the essence of the event.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Mbalula and Malatji joined forces in the fight against crime on the streets of Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Mbalula and Malatji rally residents in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji led the charge against crime in Mjindi in Barberton on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
