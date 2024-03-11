Politics

WATCH | ANC briefs media on candidates list for May elections

11 March 2024 - 11:37
The ANC will on Monday brief the media on its national and provincial candidates list for the May elections.

This comes after the leaking of its list hours after it was submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa on Friday.

READ MORE:

Zandile Gumede, Bongani Bongo: ‘Compromised’ members off ANC list

At least 10 criminally charged leaders won't be candidates — but some implicated by Zondo will be.
News
1 day ago

SACC to hold national day of prayer ahead of 2024 general elections

The South African council of churches (SACC) will hold a national day of prayer before the upcoming general elections.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa promises action against those threatening anarchy

Those who threaten instability should things not go their way in the elections will be arrested, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Politics
3 days ago
