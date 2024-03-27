The ANC will square off against the MK Party in the Durban high court on Wednesday a day after losing its first battle to the fledging party formed under former president Jacob Zuma.
WATCH | Round 2 in ANC vs MK Party court battle in Durban
The ANC will square off against the MK Party in the Durban high court on Wednesday a day after losing its first battle to the fledging party formed under former president Jacob Zuma.
The Electoral Court dismissed the ANC’s application on Tuesday, saying the governing party had not made a case why the party led by Zuma must be deregistered.
It found the ANC’s contention that the Electoral Commission of South Africa broke the law by allowing the MK Party to supplement its already rejected application “holds no water”.
On Wednesday the ANC will launch the second part of its opposition against the registration of the MK Party in which it argues the logos used by the party belong to the ANC.
