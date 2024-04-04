Courtesy of SABC News
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct and ballot paper draw at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | IEC hosts signing of Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties
Courtesy of SABC News
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct and ballot paper draw at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
10 parties petition Ramaphosa from signing contested electoral law
MK Party: IEC 'lacks power' to block Zuma's bid for return to parliament
MK Party die-hard Visvin Reddy ready to fight inciting violence charge
Multi-Party Charter presents its solutions to infrastructure woes
We must hold our politicians to account if we want to live in a better SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos