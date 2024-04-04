Politics

WATCH | IEC hosts signing of Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties

04 April 2024 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct and ballot paper draw at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

10 parties petition Ramaphosa from signing contested electoral law

Opposition parties complain that the proposed amendments go far beyond regulating and facilitating the inclusion of independent candidates in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

MK Party: IEC 'lacks power' to block Zuma's bid for return to parliament

MK Party believes the IEC had no business upholding constitutional provisions blocking former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for ...
Politics
1 day ago

MK Party die-hard Visvin Reddy ready to fight inciting violence charge

MK party member Visvin Reddy says he is ready to fight charges brought against him for allegedly inciting violence in a recent social media post.
Politics
2 days ago

Multi-Party Charter presents its solutions to infrastructure woes

Steenhuisen said reversing the rapid infrastructure decline will require swift and concerted effort, adequate financial resources, transparent ...
News
23 hours ago

We must hold our politicians to account if we want to live in a better SA

The IEC has eliminated a range of miscreants trying to be elected as public representatives. Well, not just Jacob Zuma, the former president who ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in ... Politics
  2. Mapisa-Nqakula at police station 'to hand herself over' Politics
  3. LISTEN | Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Zuma are among ActionSA’s most wanted 'criminals' Politics
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in Pretoria court, NPA confirms Politics
  5. WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court on corruption charges Politics

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany