Multi-Party Charter presents its solutions to infrastructure woes

The Multi-Party Charter (MPC) on Wednesday unveiled its plans to address the country’s service delivery problems, with a focus on infrastructure, including using the private sector's financial support, expertise and innovation.

The 11 parties under the charter presented a plan to deliver basic services for South Africa “through quality infrastructure” in Umkomaas, south of Durban.

They cited government’s underspending on infrastructure, its neglect of critical road and rail networks, the decline of ports, and the collapse of essential water and sanitation infrastructure as the direct factors affecting basic services.

The bloc, made up of opposition parties such as the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, the ACDP and others, hope their collective electoral share will clear a path for a takeover from the ANC government in the May general elections.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen said South Africa’s infrastructure was at a critical juncture.

“We believe basic services are underpinned by quality public infrastructure that is essential for social and economic wellbeing. We have chosen to unveil our plan here today near the Umkomaas bridge because it clearly demonstrates the consequences of bad government and a government that fails to maintain and invest in public infrastructure.”

The nearby road collapsed two years ago and is yet to be fixed.

Steenhuisen said reversing the rapid infrastructure decline will require swift and concerted effort, adequate financial resources, transparent leadership and a plan.