Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared for the first time in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on corruption charges.
It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.
WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court on corruption charges
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared for the first time in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on corruption charges.
It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Mapisa-Nqakula quits as speaker and MP to 'clear her good name'
POLL | Is Mapisa-Nqakula's political career over?
WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula loses court bid to block her arrest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos