Politics

WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court on corruption charges

04 April 2024 - 12:07 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared for the first time in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday on corruption charges.

It's reported the former speaker arrived earlier at Lyttelton police station in Centurion to hand herself over to law enforcement officials.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Mapisa-Nqakula quits as speaker and MP to 'clear her good name'

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula bowed to pressure by resigning from her position and as an MP on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Is Mapisa-Nqakula's political career over?

Will Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's political career survive this?
Politics
8 hours ago

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula loses court bid to block her arrest

The Pretoria high court is on Tuesday expected to make a ruling on suspended National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in ... Politics
  2. Mapisa-Nqakula at police station 'to hand herself over' Politics
  3. LISTEN | Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Zuma are among ActionSA’s most wanted 'criminals' Politics
  4. Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in Pretoria court, NPA confirms Politics
  5. WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court on corruption charges Politics

Latest Videos

First appearance in court of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe ...
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany