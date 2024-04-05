Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is addressing the inaugural National Artificial Intelligence Summit in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.
The summit was planned after a report from the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution, which emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Governments around the world are scrambling to find policy and responses in the face of rapid advances in AI.
WATCH LIVE | Mondli Gungubele addresses National Artificial Intelligence Summit
Courtesy of SABC News
