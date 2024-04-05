“I have made this conscious decision to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country's law enforcement agencies.
“My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me. I have made this decision to uphold the integrity and sanctity of our parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing the people of South Africa as a whole,” she said.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri also applauded Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation, saying the party valued her commitment to maintaining the organisation's image “as it reflects our principles of organisational renewal that promote proactive responsibility taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside”.
‘We should recognise her level of integrity’: Ramaphosa on Mapisa-Nqakula’s parliament resignation
President Cyril Ramaphosa has respect for former parliament speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for resigning from her top position as she faces corruption charges.
Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as speaker of parliament on Wednesday, a day before she appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's courts to face 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering. She is accused of receiving about R2.3m in bribes related to a tender contract when she was defence minister.
Speaking to the media at the Newlyn Park Bayhead rail terminal project launch in the port of Durban on Thursday, Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula should be applauded for resigning.
“The former speaker said she wanted to resign, not because she is guilty but she is doing it to respect parliament, the ANC and government as a whole. We should recognise her level of integrity for our democracy has made her do this. That should be commended and applauded,” he said.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela expressed the same sentiments.
“This is sad. Wishing the former speaker of the National Assembly well as she addresses corruption allegations against her. Voluntarily stepping aside deserves our applause. In my address to an ethics event in parliament during my term as public protector, I alluded to similar ethical practices worth emulating in countries like the US and Sweden,” Madonsela said.
In her resignation letter Mapisa-Nqakula said “given the seriousness of the much-publicised allegations against me” she could not continue to hold a top position in parliament.
