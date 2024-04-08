Politics

Ramaphosa sends condolences to Mozambique after deadly boat disaster

08 April 2024 - 19:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the people of Mozambique following a boating disaster that claimed the lives of almost 100 people. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the people of Mozambique following a boating disaster that claimed the lives of almost 100 people. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Mozambique after a disaster at sea in which nearly 100 people are believed to have drowned. 

The death toll, according to Ramaphosa's office, stands at 97. 

“A small number of people were rescued in the incident which took place near Lunga in Nampula province on Sunday,” said the Presidency. 

“As neighbours, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and we wish authorities and citizens well in the recovery effort and the search for missing people,” said Ramaphosa. 

“We also pray for a speedy recovery for survivors of this incident.”

The BBC quoted Nampula secretary of state Jaime Neto as saying the boat occupants were fleeing after disinformation about the ongoing cholera outbreak caused panic.

Many children were among the dead, Neto said.

Initially on Sunday the authorities blamed the shipwreck on overcrowding, but later said it had sunk after taking on water.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 90 dead as Mozambique ferry sinks off northern coast, BBC reports

More than 90 people died after a ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, the BBC said, citing domestic authorities, with five rescued from ...
News
1 day ago

Vaal boat accident was reckless negligence, two witnesses allege

Overloading was primary cause of the accident, two witnesses say, with one also asserting the boat skipper did not have a licence.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen’s ‘why are they coming to the Western Cape’ election jab causes a ... Politics
  2. POLL | Should Zuma's MK Party accept its leader can't be on parliament list? Politics
  3. LISTEN | 'Prison stats demonstrate foreigners are not the primary source of ... Politics
  4. No turning a blind eye to genocide, says Ramaphosa Politics
  5. RECORDED | MK Party challenges IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary ... Politics

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show