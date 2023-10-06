Police recently arrested Dudu Myeni, the former chairperson of SAA and an associate of ex-president Jacob Zuma, on fraud and corruption charges.
The charges arise from benefits she allegedly received from Bosasa, the defunct company implicated in state capture.
In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the state’s underwhelming track record in bringing to book individuals accused of complicity in state capture during the Zuma presidency.
PODCAST | Did Zondo’s state capture recommendations fall on deaf ears?
Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the inquiry, made 205 recommendations regarding criminal investigations and possible prosecution of individuals and companies compromised in state capture.
The tip of the iceberg of people recommended to be prosecuted include:
Our guests this time are Sunday Times investigations journalist Thanduxolo Jika and political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng, and the debate is stimulating.
