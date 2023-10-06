Ideas

PODCAST | Did Zondo’s state capture recommendations fall on deaf ears?

06 October 2023 - 06:19
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court after their arrest last Friday.
Image: Supplied

Police recently arrested Dudu Myeni, the former chairperson of SAA and an associate of ex-president Jacob Zuma, on fraud and corruption charges.

The charges arise from benefits she allegedly received from Bosasa, the defunct company implicated in state capture.

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the state’s underwhelming track record in bringing to book individuals accused of complicity in state capture during the Zuma presidency.

Listen here to the conversation:

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the inquiry, made 205 recommendations regarding criminal investigations and possible prosecution of individuals and companies compromised in state capture.

The tip of the iceberg of people recommended to be prosecuted include:

  • former president Jacob Zuma;
  • former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh;
  • former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko;
  • former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane;
  • businessman Edwin Sodi;
  • ANC deputy secretary-general: head of international relations Nomvula Mokonyane;
  • ANC NEC member and former finance minister Malusi Gigaba;
  • ANC chairperson and minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe, and;
  • ANC MP Cedric Frolick.

Our guests this time are Sunday Times investigations journalist Thanduxolo Jika and political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng, and the debate is stimulating.

