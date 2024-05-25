Politics

Thousands of ANC supporters gather at FNB Stadium for Siyanqoba rally

25 May 2024 - 12:17
Thousands of ANC supporter begin to gather at the FNB Stadium for the Siyanqoba rally.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

Thousands of ANC supporters have started filling the FNB stadium in Johannesburg where the party is holding its Siyanqoba rally to conclude its election campaign. 

By 9am, buses were already queuing outside Kaizer Chiefs’ home ground after ferrying people from other provinces such as Limpopo, the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape. 

Police and Amapanyaza crime wardens had their hands full guiding thousands of ANC supporters wanting to gain access to the stadium precinct. Roads leading to the stadium were lined by informal traders selling ANC merchandise.

Some youth from Soweto were also making some cash by selling ANC cheek stickers for R5. 

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was starting to build up with gospel artist Bucie Radebe performing on stage. 

“I am excited about the rally and that it has finally come. I'm hoping that people who have been in doubt that the ANC will win the elections will finally learn their lesson. People should just know that it is the only party that can help address the country's problems,” said ANC supporter Mary Chauke from Limpopo.

TimesLIVE 

