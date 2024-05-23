“We understand the urgency of providing certainty and coherence in this matter, addressing the challenges faced by the SRD Grant and fulfilling our commitment to the wellbeing and prosperity of all South African.”
ANC commits to basic income grant in two years of its new government
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC has committed to implementing the much talked about basic income grant (BIG) within two years.
The party said on Wednesday its new government, should it be re-elected after the May 29 polls, will ensure the BIG is in effect within two years.
The BIG is a permanent universal grant proposed to replace the R370 social relief of distress grant (SRD) introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as a form of financial assistance to unemployed South Africans.
There has been much debate about how much the BIG will increase to, with many suggesting it should be between R1,000 and R1,500.
The BIG, as the national health insurance signed into law last week, will be funded by taxpayers.
The ANC said it was “committed to finalising a comprehensive policy on the basic income support grant within two years of a new ANC administration, ensuring broad consultation and expedited action”.
LISTEN | 'I signed NHI to end apartheid in healthcare' — Ramaphosa
