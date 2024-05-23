Politics

ANC commits to basic income grant in two years of its new government

23 May 2024 - 12:37
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal chair Siboniso Duma campaign in Shongweni, KZN, on April 21 2024. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC has committed to implementing the much talked about basic income grant (BIG) within two years.

The party said on Wednesday its new government, should it be re-elected after the May 29 polls, will ensure the BIG is in effect within two years.

The BIG is a permanent universal grant proposed to replace the R370 social relief of distress grant (SRD) introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic as a form of financial assistance to unemployed South Africans.

There has been much debate about how much the BIG will increase to, with many suggesting it should be between R1,000 and R1,500.

The BIG, as the national health insurance signed into law last week, will be funded by taxpayers.

The ANC said it was “committed to finalising a comprehensive policy on the basic income support grant within two years of a new ANC administration, ensuring broad consultation and expedited action”.

“We understand the urgency of providing certainty and coherence in this matter, addressing the challenges faced by the SRD Grant and fulfilling our commitment to the wellbeing and prosperity of all South African.”

It said the BIG will supplement, not replace, social welfare already in place including old age, child support and disability grants.

The ANC said BIG would be funded through “progressive mechanisms” and several options would be explored including “new progressive tax measures, including a social security tax, while maximising fiscal space by effectively using existing resources”. 

It was open to considering more diverse funding sources and  the BIG will not be limited only to job seekers.

“We acknowledge the temporary SRD grant should serve as the foundation for the transition to a permanent basic income support grant. To address the exclusion of a large number of people, we will improve the value of the grant and extend it to reach more beneficiaries,” it said.

“We support a BIG that benefits all individuals without work-seeking conditions. This grant will alleviate poverty and hunger for vulnerable people, including caregivers, the unemployed and those in precarious employment.”

