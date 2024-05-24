Politics

POLL | Does the ANC deserve another chance at being sole governing party?

24 May 2024 - 12:00 By Rethabile Radebe
ANC supporters wait for President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrive during an election rally.
Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

With less than a week until South Africans go to the polls to choose who will govern the country, many citizens believe the ANC should not get an outright majority.

They point to corruption, load-shedding, a weakened economy, poor service delivery and unemployment, among other aspects as reasons to vote for change.

The party has recently deployed influential veteran party members such as former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and ex-National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to join the campaign trail to garner more support.

Sunday Times reported that before the party rolled out its election arsenal it was polling at about 45% support or worse. However, since its campaign received a boost from former presidents Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe and others, it has moved closer to the 50% mark.

The research, released a week ago, implies 77% of South Africans who still trust President Cyril Ramaphosa are most likely to vote for the ANC. Polls by Ipsos and the Social Research Foundation similarly show there has been an uptick in support for the ruling party in recent weeks.

