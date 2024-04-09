Former president and leader of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, will be on the ballot on election day.
This after the electoral court on Tuesday dismissed the IEC's decision to sustain an objection to him appearing on the MK Party’s list for the National Assembly.
The IEC had said Zuma was ineligible to be an MP because of his conviction for contempt of court and 15-month sentence in 2021.
Electoral court victory puts Jacob Zuma on the ballot paper
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
