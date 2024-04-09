Politics

Electoral court victory puts Jacob Zuma on the ballot paper

09 April 2024 - 16:17
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma of MK Party.
Former president Jacob Zuma of MK Party.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president and leader of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, will be on the ballot on election day.

This after the electoral court on Tuesday dismissed the IEC's decision to sustain an objection to him appearing on the MK Party’s list for the National Assembly. 

The IEC had said Zuma was ineligible to be an MP because of his conviction for contempt of court and 15-month sentence in 2021.

MORE

WATCH | MK Party challenges IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party is on Monday challenging the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa to remove its leader Jacob Zuma from its ...
Politics
1 day ago

MK Party knew Jacob Zuma did not qualify to be an MP, IEC tells court

Electoral body argues it had long made public statements about Zuma’s ineligibility to stand as a candidate in the elections.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen’s ‘why are they coming to the Western Cape’ election jab causes a ... Politics
  2. POLL | Should Zuma's MK Party accept its leader can't be on parliament list? Politics
  3. No turning a blind eye to genocide, says Ramaphosa Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Prison stats demonstrate foreigners are not the primary source of ... Politics
  5. Electoral court victory puts Jacob Zuma on the ballot paper Politics

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show