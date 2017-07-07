Sport

Cameras shy away as US player busts knee

07 July 2017 - 07:56 By Reuters
Bethanie Mattek-Sands receives treatment from the medical team and later retires from the Ladies Singles second round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands receives treatment from the medical team and later retires from the Ladies Singles second round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

The US's Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horror knee injury at Wimbledon yesterday that left her crying in pain on the court.

The 32-year-old collapsed after damaging her right knee as she approached the net in the first game of the deciding set against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

"Please help me, please, please," screamed the player, in scenes so distressing that television cameras panned away from the stricken player.

Mattek-Sands' husband, Justin, tried to console his wife as medics arrived.

After lying prone on the ground for about 20 minutes, Mattek-Sands was eventually stretchered away.

Her doubles partner, Lucie Safarovaarrived in tears.

Latvian Ernests Gulbis put in a superb performance against Argentinian 29th seed Juan Martin del Potro.

Gulbis, who arrived at Wimbledon on a protected ranking of 99, won 6-4 6-4 7-6(3).

 Experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils halted the British charge with a straight-sets victory over home hope Kyle Edmund to reach the third round yesterday.

The 15th seed was pushed hard in the first set before 50th-ranked Edmund wilted and Monfils moved through 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4. 

Most read

  1. ‘It was just a poor day in the field overall‚’ says Philander Cricket
  2. Desperate Moroka Swallows launch plan for supporters to own the club Soccer
  3. Cheetahs and Kings out of Super Rugby Rugby
  4. Root's 184 puts England in control Cricket
  5. Cameras shy away as US player busts knee Sport

Latest Videos

First day of G20 summit starts with new protests
South Africa reacts to Bell Pottinger's apology