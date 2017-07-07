Cameras shy away as US player busts knee

The US's Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a horror knee injury at Wimbledon yesterday that left her crying in pain on the court.

The 32-year-old collapsed after damaging her right knee as she approached the net in the first game of the deciding set against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

"Please help me, please, please," screamed the player, in scenes so distressing that television cameras panned away from the stricken player.

Mattek-Sands' husband, Justin, tried to console his wife as medics arrived.

After lying prone on the ground for about 20 minutes, Mattek-Sands was eventually stretchered away.

Her doubles partner, Lucie Safarovaarrived in tears.

Latvian Ernests Gulbis put in a superb performance against Argentinian 29th seed Juan Martin del Potro.

Gulbis, who arrived at Wimbledon on a protected ranking of 99, won 6-4 6-4 7-6(3).

Experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils halted the British charge with a straight-sets victory over home hope Kyle Edmund to reach the third round yesterday.

The 15th seed was pushed hard in the first set before 50th-ranked Edmund wilted and Monfils moved through 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4.