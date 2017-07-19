Budler unfazed by expectant hostile fans when he bids for the IBF junior-flyweight title in the Philippines

Hekkie Budler is relishing the prospect of fighting in front of hostile fans determined to see him fail in his bid for the IBF junior-flyweight crown in the Philippines in September.

Budler‚ normally the crowd favourite when he boxes at Emperors Palace on the East Rand‚ is expecting the opposite treatment when he takes on Milan Melindo in Cebu — and he’s looking forward to it.

“I think I do better when the crowd’s against me because I want to prove them wrong‚” Budler said with a smile this week.

He has been in that situation only a couple of times‚ like when he fought at East London’s atmospheric Orient Theatre venue in 2011 and in Texas the year before that.