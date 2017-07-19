Budler unfazed by expectant hostile fans when he bids for the IBF junior-flyweight title in the Philippines
Hekkie Budler is relishing the prospect of fighting in front of hostile fans determined to see him fail in his bid for the IBF junior-flyweight crown in the Philippines in September.
Budler‚ normally the crowd favourite when he boxes at Emperors Palace on the East Rand‚ is expecting the opposite treatment when he takes on Milan Melindo in Cebu — and he’s looking forward to it.
“I think I do better when the crowd’s against me because I want to prove them wrong‚” Budler said with a smile this week.
He has been in that situation only a couple of times‚ like when he fought at East London’s atmospheric Orient Theatre venue in 2011 and in Texas the year before that.
“But I’m sure this will be worse‚” added the former WBA strawweight titleholder‚ now the owner of the marginal IBO junior-flyweight belt.
Budler has started analysing footage of his opponent who won the title with first-round knockout of Akira Yaegashi in May.
The South African is Melindo’s first defence and the new champion is promising a first-round knockout.
“This is similar to when I fought [Nkosinathi] Joyi‚” said Budler‚ who produced one of the best boxing performances of his career to win a split points decision over Joyi in 2013.
“People think I’m going to go in there and he’s going to walk through me. I’m going to give him a hard fight.”
Budler says Melindo punches in spurts‚ but when he does so they are hard and accurate.
The key will be sharpening up his defence and improving his already impressive workrate. Handspeed will also be important.
“He’s pretty much a one-trick pony‚” said Budler.
Former world champion Brian Mitchell believes fate is favouring Budler‚ pointing out the similarities between this bout and his own career-defining victory over Tony Lopez for the IBF junior-lightweight crown in 1991.
Budler is 29 and Mitchell had just turned 30; Budler is fighting on September 16 and Mitchell dethroned Lopez on September 13.
Melindo’s record is 36 wins and two losses while Lopez’s was almost identical‚ with 37 wins‚ two defeats and a draw. Budler’s record is 31-2.
- TimesLIVE
