Robert Marawa recalls his last days at Metro FM

Sport presenter Robert Marawa has deciphered his decision not to challenge the SABC's decision to terminate his contract, claiming that there was always a plan to see him out and that the working environment was often "antagonising".

"They always had a plan to try and see me in the street. When you work it has to be an enabling environment, so you can't always be fighting to do your work. People have to be supporting you, in order for you to do the work. So I found that I was wearing boxing gloves more often in trying to get the work done, as opposed to having assistance to work. You always found that there was antagonism of some sort," he told Azania on 702.

Robert said that he did not think working for the SABC as well as SuperSport was an "unresolved issue" and did not see sense in being singled out, as there were other people who had worked for other broadcasters simultaneously too.

The sport presenter said the change of management at the broadcaster led to his eventual axing. Robert said he had worked well with the Metro FM management but issues apparently reared its head when SABC sport management took over.

This meant that after years of Metro FM managing the content of his show, it was being managed by a central hub.

"You have to remember that that was Metro's management. The management that came through now in June was SABC sport. So Metro relinquished its power to handle sport to SABC sport, so that is why the relationship lasted 15 days," he said.

The SABC announced through a statement that Robert's contract had been terminated earlier this month. This after Robert and the SABC had been at loggerheads since his producer (at the time) Beverly Maphangwa was suspended.