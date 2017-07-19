TshisaLIVE

Robert Marawa recalls his last days at Metro FM

19 July 2017 - 10:14 By TshisaLIVE
Robert Marawa says he won't be challenge his terminated contract but he will be pursuing a legal challenge based on severed contractual ties
Robert Marawa says he won't be challenge his terminated contract but he will be pursuing a legal challenge based on severed contractual ties
Image: Supplied/ Metro FM

Sport presenter Robert Marawa has deciphered his decision not to challenge the SABC's decision to terminate his contract, claiming that there was always a plan to see him out and that the working environment was often "antagonising".

"They always had a plan to try and see me in the street. When you work it has to be an enabling environment, so you can't always be fighting to do your work. People have to be supporting you, in order for you to do the work. So I found that I was wearing boxing gloves more often in trying to get the work done, as opposed to having assistance to work. You always found that there was antagonism of some sort," he told Azania on 702.  

Robert said that he did not think working for the SABC as well as SuperSport was an "unresolved issue" and did not see sense in being singled out, as there were other people who had worked for other broadcasters simultaneously too. 

The sport presenter said the change of management at the broadcaster led to his eventual axing. Robert said he had worked well with the Metro FM management but issues apparently reared its head when SABC sport management took over.

This meant that after years of Metro FM managing the content of his show, it was being managed by a central hub. 

"You have to remember that that was Metro's management. The management that came through now in June was SABC sport. So Metro relinquished its power to handle sport to SABC sport, so that is why the relationship lasted 15 days," he said.

The SABC announced through a statement that Robert's contract had been terminated earlier this month. This after Robert and the SABC had been at loggerheads since his producer (at the time) Beverly Maphangwa was suspended. 

READ MORE:

SABC 'parts ways' with Robert Marawa

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has "parted ways" with sports presenter Robert Marawa.  The public broadcaster revealed the news in ...
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

SABC gets rid of Robert Marawa and he didn't even know

TV and radio presenter Robert Marawa found out through colleagues at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that he had lost his job on ...
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

Is Udo Carelse replacing Robert Marawa on Metro FM?

Just 24 hours after the SABC confirmed that it had fired sports presenter Robert Marawa reliable sources have revealed that presenter Udo Carelse has ...
TshisaLIVE
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  3. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi 'regrets' doing Whose Show Is It Anyway? TshisaLIVE
  5. Phindile Gwala has left Muvhango TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty TshisaLIVE
  2. Israel Matseke gets real about the pain of losing a son TshisaLIVE
  3. Letshego Zulu conquers Kilimanjaro for Gugu TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm not a walkover!' LootLove has no time for 'rude & disrespectful' trolls TshisaLIVE
  5. Amor can write her book, says Joost van der Westhuizen's family TshisaLIVE
X