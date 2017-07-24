But the sport’s world governing body‚ the IAAF‚ had rejected Hogan’s entry because of his doping suspension last year.

ASA said he failed a test at the national championships in April‚ nullifying all results thereafter‚ including the African championships some two months later.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana had suggested on Sunday that Hogan was included because he had thrown a qualifying standard‚ but the IAAF and other respected athletics websites had no record of this feat.

ASA said in the press release that the world championship squad now comprised 23 — 17 men and six women.

No fewer than 38 SA athletes qualified for the August 4-13 world championships in London by achieving the standards set by the IAAF.

But ASA imposed even tougher criteria‚ which only 18 achieved. Using their discretion‚ the ASA selectors picked five IAAF qualifiers.

ASA released the controversial team on Friday‚ telling athletes they should lodge appeals by the end of Sunday.

Several athletes did‚ but ASA has clearly refused to budge.

Skhosana said the final team was submitted to the IAAF before the deadline of noon on Monday.

It would seem the only chance for SA’s excluded athletes now is to hope they get invited by the IAAF to fill quotas.

The IAAF has a stipulated number of athletes it wants to compete in each discipline — they range from 32 in field events to 56 in the sprints — and if too few athletes qualify‚ the international body then invites other athletes to make up the numbers.