Namibian boxing trainer Nestor Tobias says his charge Indongo's involvement in the fight is historic as he will put his IBF‚ WBA and IBO junior welterweight belts on the line while Crawford‚ who will enjoy home advantage in Nebraska‚ is the reigning WBO and WBC champion.

The winner between these two stars will become the undisputed junior welterweight champion.

“Through hard work and discipline we have now come here and it doesn't matter what happens‚ we have already made history for Africa and in the world by fighting for the undisputed junior welterweight title‚" Tobias said.

"Indongo had to wait a long time for this‚ but I told him‚ be patient‚ your time will come.

"He was dedicated‚ patient and humble and it took him 15 years to get to this level.

"Namibia is now world renowned because of this kid and the whole world is talking about him."

Tobias has also called on all fight fans on the continent to pray for the boxer.

"But we are not scared‚"

The last African professional boxer to be involved in a unification bout was Jeffrey "The Mongoose" Mathebula.

The former Olympian from Malamulele in Limpopo - who was trained by Nick Durandt - held the IBF junior featherweight belt which he lost to WBO holder Nonito Donaire in California on July 7 2012.

Tobias‚ a former professional boxer who fought all his career in South Africa‚ arrived safely in Los Angeles with his team on Thursday.

The team comprises two key sparring partners‚ former lightweight world champion Paulus "The Hitman" Moses as well as welterweight prospect Mikka Shonena‚ who will help Indongo finish camp at this last stage of preparation.

The 34-year-old Indongo is scheduled to train at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

Indongo raised eyebrows in December last year when he easily dethroned Eduard Troyanovsky as the IBF and IBO holder a stunning 40 seconds into the first round in Russia.

As if that win against the previously undefeated champion from Russia who tasted his first loss after 25 straight wins was not enough‚ Indongo then outpointed ring veteran Ricky Burns as the WBA holder in the United Kingdom in April this year.

Burns suffered his sixth loss against 41 wins and a draw.

Indongo is the fourth Namibian boxer in history to become a world champion.

The first was Harry Simon and he won the WBO junior middleweight belt from feared American Ronald Winky Wright on August 22 in 1988.

Simon from Walvis Bay was trained in South Africa by Brian Mitchell and the boxing match against Wright was staged by Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves at the Carousel Resort in Hammanskraal‚ north west province.