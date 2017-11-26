SuperSport United delivered a timid showing in the second leg of their African Confederation Cup final on Saturday‚ unable to stamp home authority on TP Mazembe and being surprised by their opponent’s attacking approach.

Key players did not deliver on the night and collectively the crispness of the pass and the final touch was lacking.

In all SuperSport managed a single shot on target the entire game‚ certainly not enough to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

It meant a goalless draw in Atteridgeville and losers’ medals for the players‚ who played 18 games in this year’s competition‚ covered more than 100 000 kilometres in travel and spent some 70 hours in planes and airports on an epic‚ but ultimately‚ unsuccessful journey.

Here are the ratings of the SuperSport United players in the second leg of the final: RONWEN WILLIAMS (6/10): There was much less for goalkeeper to do than in the disastrous first leg in Lubumbashi where his errors effectively cost SuperSport the cup.

He looked assured‚ despite the wet conditions‚ up until right near the end when he decided he wanted to dribble the opposing strikers and sent everyone’s hearts back into their mouths.

Luckily‚ he got away with it. SIYABONGA NHLAPO (6/10): Went up and down in an industrious first half performance but at the beginning of the game had to deal with Mazembe double teaming on his wing and being flooded out by the likes of Rainford Kabala.