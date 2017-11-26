Why Supersport failed to win Caf Confed Cup
SuperSport United delivered a timid showing in the second leg of their African Confederation Cup final on Saturday‚ unable to stamp home authority on TP Mazembe and being surprised by their opponent’s attacking approach.
Key players did not deliver on the night and collectively the crispness of the pass and the final touch was lacking.
In all SuperSport managed a single shot on target the entire game‚ certainly not enough to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg.
It meant a goalless draw in Atteridgeville and losers’ medals for the players‚ who played 18 games in this year’s competition‚ covered more than 100 000 kilometres in travel and spent some 70 hours in planes and airports on an epic‚ but ultimately‚ unsuccessful journey.
Here are the ratings of the SuperSport United players in the second leg of the final: RONWEN WILLIAMS (6/10): There was much less for goalkeeper to do than in the disastrous first leg in Lubumbashi where his errors effectively cost SuperSport the cup.
He looked assured‚ despite the wet conditions‚ up until right near the end when he decided he wanted to dribble the opposing strikers and sent everyone’s hearts back into their mouths.
Luckily‚ he got away with it. SIYABONGA NHLAPO (6/10): Went up and down in an industrious first half performance but at the beginning of the game had to deal with Mazembe double teaming on his wing and being flooded out by the likes of Rainford Kabala.
It was fro his side that Mazembe created two massive early chances. Off at half-time. CLAYTON DANIELS (7/10): Outstanding in dealing with the threat of Ben Malongo and not giving away any free kicks with rash challenges‚ plus added to the set pieces as the club came forward.
Was always looking for the club to get forward and proved his quality on the big stage. TEFU MASHAMAITE (7/10): Made some key tackles in the first half with great timing as he slid into sweep away the ball.
They were goal saving in some instances.
Also had the ball in the net but was marginally offside. H
ad he left it‚ the other ‘onside’ players might likely have scored AUBREY MODIBA (5/10): Always looking for work on the left side‚ pushing up in attack and much as he was covering defensively‚ but all of this effort is so often wasted with poor delivery.
There seems little point in shuttling up and down the flank when you cannot cross a ball with any effective purpose. DEAN FURMAN (6/10): Another strong workman-like performance with some very good‚ and vital‚ midfield steals.
Maybe he needed to shoot a bit more and anticipate more of the second ball that SuperSport failed to take when Mazembe cleared aerially. RENEILWE LETSOLONYANE (4/10): His return to the team after missing the first leg did not produce the desired effect as his link play was poor‚ his passes not telling enough and his positioning off key.
Plus when he had a rare chance to shoot he did not take it. SIPHO MBULE (5/10): Strong teenager‚ with a bright future‚ who won good balls with fearless tackling but whose decision-making in the game reflected his lack of experience.
He got tired towards the end and was taken off. THUSO PHALA (4/10): His first touch let him down too many times in key moments and lost the club the initiative in good situations.
Also did not take on the opposing defence as much as he could‚ although they seemed to be prepared for him and gave him little opportunity.
Red-carded in the final whistle for a studs up challenge. BRADLEY GROBLER (5/10): Two disappointing set pieces took the gloss of a performance where he tried to get things going in attack‚ with flick-ons in the air and runs around the back of the defence. JEREMY BROCKIE (5/10): Did not get hardly any service and when he did win in the air the ball went off in the wrong direction.
This is a player who needs the ball in and around the penalty area in order to make a telling contribution but seemed almost anonymous and went off after an hour.
GRANT KEKANA (6/10): Came on at half-time for Nhlapo and did push forward regularly down the right flank‚ as well as cut inside although this had little effect in getting the ball into the danger zone.
DOVE WOME (5/10): Managed to get the only shot on target for the club with as good effort on the turn but this was another Wome performance with one or two flashes of magic and the rest frustrating.
KINGSTONE NKHATHA (no rating): Came on in the dying stages of the game.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE