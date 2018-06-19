There is one mistake in Thulani Mbenge‚ and perhaps it’s best to sort it out before he tries to win the IBO welterweight championship at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

The error isn’t Mbenge’s‚ but it’s commonplace‚ appearing even on his BoxRec record — the mis-spelling of his first name.

The fact is‚ there’s no aitch in Thulani‚ and Tulz “Evolution” is displaying no eish factor as he heads into the scheduled 12-rounder against Diego Chaves from Argentina.

“I’m excited‚ I really can’t wait‚” Mbenge said at the pre-fight on Tuesday‚ when he came face-to-face with his soft-spoken opponent.