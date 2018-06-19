Sport

There's no aitch nor Eish when it comes to Thulani Mbenge

19 June 2018 - 14:19 By David Isaacson
Boxer Thulani Mbenge of South Africa during the "Bombs Away" press conference with Golden Gloves at Convention Centre, Emperors Palace on June 19, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Boxer Thulani Mbenge of South Africa during the "Bombs Away" press conference with Golden Gloves at Convention Centre, Emperors Palace on June 19, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

There is one mistake in Thulani Mbenge‚ and perhaps it’s best to sort it out before he tries to win the IBO welterweight championship at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

The error isn’t Mbenge’s‚ but it’s commonplace‚ appearing even on his BoxRec record — the mis-spelling of his first name.

The fact is‚ there’s no aitch in Thulani‚ and Tulz “Evolution” is displaying no eish factor as he heads into the scheduled 12-rounder against Diego Chaves from Argentina.

“I’m excited‚ I really can’t wait‚” Mbenge said at the pre-fight on Tuesday‚ when he came face-to-face with his soft-spoken opponent.

'I'm the toughest f***ing guy around here'‚ says comeback kid Thomas Oosthuizen

Local boxing’s bad boy Thomas Oosthuizen‚ sporting a fresh scar above his right eye‚ trumpeted his return to Rodney Berman’s stable at Emperors ...
Sport
8 days ago

Talking through a translator‚ Chaves said: “I have more experience than Mbenge.”

The South African will surely have to show more maturity than he did in his last outing in March‚ when he allowed his Mexican foe‚ Diego Cruz‚ to sucker him into a slugging contest.

Mbenge will have to dictate the pace against a man who fought to a draw against Timothy Bradley in 2014.

The 26-year-old‚ a 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist‚ is unbeaten in 13 bouts since turning professional in 2015‚ and has stopped 10 of his opponents.

Chaves‚ 32‚ has a record of 26 wins (22 KOs)‚ three losses and a draw.

R612m carrot dangled in front of Eastern Cape-born Zolani Tete's face

Eastern Cape-born WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete could be headed for the biggest payday of his life after he was included in the second ...
Sport
1 month ago

While their showdown tops the Golden Gloves bill‚ there will be keen interest in the undercard bouts.

In the main supporting bout‚ Thabiso Mchunu takes on Latvian Ricards Bolotniks‚ who is taller and just as chiselled as the South African muscleman.

Mchunu has come unstuck in his some of his bigger fights of late — against Junior Makabu‚ Oleksandr Usyk (which was no disgrace) and most recently Constantin Bejenaru.

Two East Europeans and two defeats; he’ll be looking to make it third time lucky against Bolotniks.

Why WBO bantamweight champion Tete is thinking about quitting boxing

WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete has revealed that he is thinking about quitting boxing.
Sport
1 month ago

And Rowan Campbell‚ unbeaten in six bouts‚ is taking on Malkhaz Sijashvili of Georgia‚ who has won 10 of his 11 bouts.

Mchunu needs to win if he wants to fight Tommy Gun Oosthuizen on September 1‚ while Campbell’s next bout is for the vacant South African super-middleweight title in August.

Middleweight Wade Groth faces Andile Mntungwa over six rounds and Ayabonga Sonjica faces Tumelo Matsane at junior-featherweight.

Most read

  1. Platinum Stars to be renamed Cape Umoya United as North West loses the club Soccer
  2. CAS to probe Caster Semenya's fight against IAAF's testosterone rule Sport
  3. Goalkeeper Chipezeze's arrival at Baroka FC forces Namibian shot-stopper Vries' ... Soccer
  4. All eyes on Mohamed Salah as hopeful Egypt take on World Cup hosts Russia Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. Hekkie Budler survives knockdown to make boxing history Sport
  2. Manager Tengimfene plots WBO champion Tete’s next career move Sport
  3. Johannesburg to host inaugural Southern African Boxing Convention this month Sport
  4. Tete agrees with critics who say he participated in worst boxing match of the ... Sport
  5. Tete retains WBO bantamweight title with points win over Narvaez Sport
  6. Zolani Tete knows it will take more than a few seconds to beat Narvaez Sport
X