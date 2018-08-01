Robert Marawa has admitted to feeling butterflies in the pits of his stomach ahead of the popular sportscaster's hugely anticipated return to the radio airwaves on Wednesday afternoon.

Marawa's radio show will debut on extended simulcast on Metro FM and Radio 2000 between 6pm and 8pm and he will be accompanied by his trusted producer Beverly Maphangwa.

The sportscaster told TimesLIVE that while returning to radio after a 14-month absence was exciting‚ he was also feeling nervous as the reaction from sports fans has been overwhelming since the SABC announced his return to Auckland Park last week.

“Because of the huge public interest‚ there is pressure on us to come up with something different‚"he said.

"You must understand that I am only human but radio is radio and I am a broadcaster.

"Other features will be new and others will be from the old show (on Metro FM)‚ but you must expect accountability and celebration of those who excel in their various sporting codes.”