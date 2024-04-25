‘We're here to finish the job,’ say Esperance stars of Sundowns clash

Esperance star midfielders Oussema Bouguerra and André Bukia have collectively proclaimed that they are in South Africa to “finish” the job against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Friday.

The Brazilians host the Tunisian giants in the Champions League semifinal having to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Tunis last week and Bukia says they want to make their advantage count.

Speaking ahead of the first training session at University of Pretoria (Tuks) on Wednesday, Bouguerra and Bukia said they are expecting a tough match from Sundowns who have a good record at home.

“We did well in the first leg in Tunisia and we are here to finish the job. Hopefully we will win and qualify for the final,” said Bouguerra.