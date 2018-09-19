Boxing trainer Themba Zulu to be buried on Thursday

Boxing trainer Themba Zulu will be buried at Vlakfontein Cemetery outside KwaThema on Thursday

His wife Nohlanhla Zulu confirmed that the service would start from 8am at the Old Age Home in KwaThema‚ Springs‚ in the East Rand‚ before the funeral procession leaves for the cemetery.

The quiet-spoken 55-year-old had been ill for quite some time and was in and out of hospital before finally passing away last Thursday.

Zulu has lived his whole in Springs and trained a number of fighters.

He guided Smangele "Smash" Hadebe to Boxing SA's female prospect of the year award in Port Elizabeth earlier this year.

He leaves behind his wife and his 35-year-old son.