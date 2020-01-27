Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant: He was what dreams are made of
Tributes for NBA legend and LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant have poured in since confirmation of his death in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.
Former US president Barack Obama said Kobe was “a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act”.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. It's believed he was on his way to a training camp with his daughter.
Officials said it would “take a few days” to recover all the bodies. Nine people were reported to be on board the aircraft.
Messages of condolences for others affected by the tragedy have also been pouring in.
Tomorrow is never promised and today is never guaranteed. So hold the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them. Rest in peace Gianna and Kobe.💔🙏🏻 You will be missed but never forgotten. #8#24 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/kTnaho0IHC— Devon Seron (@devonseron17) January 27, 2020
The world has lost a legend, and a family has lost its light. May the prayers of millions of people from around the world give #KobeBryant ’s family and those of the others who died in this heartbreaking tragedy courage and strength. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/KUGm6UtLBj— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 27, 2020
The first time I met @kobebryant was 11 days before losing my eyesight when I was 12 years old. He gave me a very special gift that I still have. It was a gracious moment that went a long way. Thank you Kobe for making me smile when all I wanted to do was cry! #RIPMamba 💜💛💔 pic.twitter.com/vxKERAjFQI— Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) January 27, 2020
Just heart breaking 💔 RIP Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant#RIPMamba | #MambaOut— Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) January 27, 2020
