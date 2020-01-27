Sport

Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant: He was what dreams are made of

27 January 2020 - 07:59 By Jessica Levitt
Luis Villanueva lights a candle in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday.
Luis Villanueva lights a candle in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in downtown Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday.
Image: APU GOMES / AFP

Tributes for NBA legend and LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant have poured in since confirmation of his death in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.

Former US president Barack Obama said Kobe was “a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act”.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. It's believed he was on his way to a training camp with his daughter.

Officials said it would “take a few days” to recover all the bodies. Nine people were reported to be on board the aircraft.

Messages of condolences for others affected by the tragedy have also been pouring in.

MORE

Grammy Awards begin with love letter to late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, was honoured at the Grammys
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Nine people dead in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Los Angeles officials ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs snatch win in snore fest Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  3. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  4. Fiery Stokes could be in trouble over angry clash with fan at Wanderers Cricket
  5. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander unhappy with coaching make-up of Super Rugby ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X