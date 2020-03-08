Sport

Skhosana‚ Segwaba to challenge disqualification from Sascoc election

08 March 2020 - 10:22 By David Isaacson
Skhosana‚ the head of Athletics SA‚ had been considered one of the main rivals to acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks in the March 28 poll.
Skhosana‚ the head of Athletics SA‚ had been considered one of the main rivals to acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks in the March 28 poll.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Aleck Skhosana and Jerry Segwaba are to challenge their disqualifications from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections.

Skhosana‚ the head of Athletics SA‚ had been considered one of the main rivals to acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks in the March 28 poll.

But his removal from the ballot form when the list was released on Friday afternoon came as a surprise.

The nominations of Skhosana and Free State Rugby president Segwaba‚ as well as Netball SA head Cecilia Molokwane‚ were rejected because they had allegedly failed to submit all the required documentation.

According to the nominations committee‚ an independent group of three lawyers‚ Skhosana’s letter of good standing from his athletics federation was not submitted by the two bodies that nominated him‚ ASA and the KwaZulu-Natal sports confederation.

Segwaba’s submission allegedly lacked a copy of his identity document‚ letter of good standing‚ abridged CV and manifesto.

But Segwaba said SA Rugby had “submitted all the necessary documentation” about a week before nominations closed on February 28.

Road races return live to SABC screens, but track and field to be delayed

The SABC on Wednesday announced it would broadcast live the so-called Big Five road races this year — including the Two Oceans Marathon —  after ...
Sport
1 month ago

“I can assure you I’ll be on the list of candidates at the elections‚” said Segwaba.

The list of nominating federations drawn up by the nominations committee did not reflect a nomination from SA Rugby.

Skhosana confirmed that he was challenging his disqualification.

“Our lawyers are working on it‚” he said.

Molokwane was disqualified because her submission didn’t contain a copy of her ID‚ but she said on Saturday morning she wasn’t planning to lodge a challenge.

A fourth candidate was ruled out for late submission‚ the committee said.

Some insiders believe that athletics and swimming‚ as SA’s two main Olympic medal-winning sports‚ should have representation on the Sascoc board.

If the list released on Friday afternoon were to remain unchanged‚ only 12 men and six women will contest all the elections.

Women must make up half the Sascoc board.

The candidates so far are:

  • President: Barry Hendricks (acting Sascoc president)‚ Alan Fritz (swimming)‚ Kaya Majeke (body-building)‚ Winston Meyer (lifesaving).
  • First vice-president: Kobus Marais (disabled sport)‚ Debbie Alexander (triathlon)‚ Lwandile Simelane (hockey)‚ Hendricks‚ Fritz‚ Meyer‚ Majeke.
  • Second vice-president: Meyer‚ Marais‚ Alexander‚ Majeke‚ Simelane.
  • Board members: Riad Davids (tennis)‚ Jean Pierre Naude (Western Cape sports confederation)‚ Kim Pople (canoeing)‚ Moekie Grobbelaar (disabled sport)‚ Linda Zwane (soccer)‚ David Maralack (athletics)‚ Sabelo Mthiyane (basketball)‚ Wendy Gila (roller sport)‚ Qondisa Ngwenya (gymnastics)‚ Nomsa Mahlangu (university sport)‚ Mashilo Matsetela (softball)‚ Meyer‚ Majeke‚ Simelane.

READ MORE:

Barry Hendricks and Aleck Skhosana top Sascoc board nominations

Barry Hendricks and Aleck Skhosana have appeared as the two front-runners to take over the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ ...
Sport
4 months ago

Athletics SA not holding grudges against African nations that didn't back Caster Semenya in IAAF fight

Athletics SA (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana has confirmed that they are going throw their weight behind the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) ...
Sport
11 months ago

New sponsorships for SA athletics championships

Athletics SA (ASA) on Tuesday unveiled five sponsors for its flagship national senior championships in Germiston next month‚ a move they say will ...
Sport
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer
  2. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  3. ‘Economy is fragile’: Why Chippa could not pay for Zimbabwean twins Soccer
  4. Sundowns knocked out of Champions League by Al Ahly Soccer
  5. PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs poor in shock defeat to last-placed AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X