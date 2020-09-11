Serena Williams falls to Azarenka in U.S. Open semi-finals
Serena Williams of the United States walks to her seat due to an injury in the third set during her Women's Singles semifinal match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Eleven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Serena Williams was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, denying her the chance of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on home soil this year.
Belarusian Azarenka will play Japan's Naomi Osaka in her in her third final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, having lost the previous two to Williams in 2012 and 2013.