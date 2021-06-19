Sport

SA beach volleyball bid to qualify for Tokyo begins on Sunday

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 June 2021 - 10:23
Jerome Fredericks will be in the South Africa team competing in the qualifier in Morocco to reach the Tokyo Olympics. File photo
Jerome Fredericks will be in the South Africa team competing in the qualifier in Morocco to reach the Tokyo Olympics. File photo
Image: Steve Haag/Getty Images for FIVB

The SA men’s beach volleyball team embark on the final leg of their quest to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics when they begin competing in Morocco on Sunday.

Veteran Leo Williams will spearhead the four-man outfit at the continental cup.

His teammates are Jerome Fredericks, Mthokozisi Mdingi and Clinton Stemmet.

“While we are mindful that there were many obstacles that had to be navigated by us as a National Federation and yourselves as Team SA we are however confident that your inexhaustible will to win, will see you reach the podium as the champions of Africa,” said Volleyball SA president Anthony Mokoena.

SA, who will have to win in Morocco to book a spot for a two-man team, last had an Olympic beach volleyball entry at London 2012.

READ MORE

No spectators ‘least risky’ option for Tokyo Olympic Games, experts say

Japanese medical experts said on Friday that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics to prolong career

Meanwhile, Wimbledon organisers have contacted world No.2 Naomi Osaka over media operations
Sport
1 day ago

Olympic rider Nic Dlamini gets dream Tour de France call-up

Nicholas Dlamini will become the first black South African to ride the Tour de France when the three-week epic kicks off next Saturday.
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM win another round of their standoff with the PSL as playoffs are ... Soccer
  2. Ex-AmaZulu GM questions Madlala's role as acting PSL CEO: 'The board of ... Soccer
  3. Uefa reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola ... Soccer
  4. More drama as PSL instructs clubs to get playoffs underway on Thursday despite ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM issue Thursday morning ultimatum to PSL to stop Chippa vs Richards Bay ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...