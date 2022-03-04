Sport

World No. 1 tennis player Barty withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Open

04 March 2022 - 08:45 By Reuters
Ash Barty has withdrew from the Indian Wells and the Miami Open tennis tournaments as she focus on recovery.
Ash Barty has withdrew from the Indian Wells and the Miami Open tennis tournaments as she focus on recovery.
Image: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

World number one Ash Barty on Thursday withdrew from the Indian Wells and the Miami Open tennis tournaments, saying her body has not recovered after her January triumph at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Australian has struggled with shoulder, back and foot injuries during her career, in which she has won three different Grand Slam events.

"Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami," she wrote in a message on Twitter.

"I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments," she said.

"I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus."

Barty's opponent in the Australian Open final, top-ranked American Danielle Collins, also withdrew from Indian Wells on Thursday, citing a "continuing injury".

The Indian Wells main draw begins next week with the Miami Open following at the end of the month.

MORE:

Belarus tennis players Victoria Azarenka devastated by Ukraine violence

Former world tennis number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has said she is devastated by the suffering of people amid violence in Ukraine after ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Wladimir Klitschko praises sports bodies for sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has lauded the sports community for coming together to ban Russian and Belarusian ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Djokovic splits with long-time coach Vajda

Novak Djokovic split with his long-time coach Marian Vajda at the end of the 2021 season, ending one of tennis's most enduring and successful ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer
  2. 'We don’t ask permission to cry out to be rescued': Steve Komphela offers fans ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns move their crunch Champions League clash against Al Ahly to FNB Stadium Soccer
  4. Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize: ‘Team has far exceeded my expectations’ Soccer
  5. Zola Majavu gives update on Orlando Pirates’ DC over Tim Sukazi incident Soccer

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...