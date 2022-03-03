Belarus tennis players Victoria Azarenka devastated by Ukraine violence

Former world tennis number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has said she is devastated by the suffering of people amid violence in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week.

The invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including homes, hospitals, kindergartens and transport facilities, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday.

"I'm devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine," Azarenka said on Twitter.

"It's heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence."