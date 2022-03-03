Sport

Belarus tennis players Victoria Azarenka devastated by Ukraine violence

03 March 2022 - 11:00 By Reuters
Belarus tennis player Victoria Azarenka says she is praying for peace in Ukraine.
Belarus tennis player Victoria Azarenka says she is praying for peace in Ukraine.
Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former world tennis number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus has said she is devastated by the suffering of people amid violence in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week.

The invasion has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and destroyed hundreds of structures including homes, hospitals, kindergartens and transport facilities, Ukraine's emergency service said on Wednesday.

"I'm devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine," Azarenka said on Twitter.

"It's heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence."

Wladimir Klitschko praises sports bodies for sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has lauded the sports community for coming together to ban Russian and Belarusian ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has been a key staging area for Russian forces mounting the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation".

"Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another," the 32-year-old said.

"It is hard to witness the violent separation that is currently taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other."

Since the start of the invasion, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have found themselves frozen out from international competitions across sports.

Not playing ball: sport sanctions will hurt Putin far more than political ones

The Russian president has long used sporting events to massage his ego and gloss over his misrule
World
2 days ago

Tennis authorities this week banned them from competing under the name and flag of their countries.

Two-times Grand Slam champion Azarenka said that she wished for peace.

"My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many," Azarenka said.

"I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war."

The United Nations has estimated that more than 870,000 people have fled from Ukraine since the invasion was launched a week ago in what looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century and displace millions.

MORE:

From black belts and tutus to private jets and OnlyFans, Russia is out in the cold

Sanctions against the country range from economic restrictions to cultural boycotts
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

IOC recommends banning Russian athletes amid Fifa, Uefa suspensions

The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from ...
Sport
2 days ago

Motorsport UK bans Russian drivers from racing in Britain

Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin will not be able to race in the British Grand Prix on his Russian licence after Motorsport UK on Wednesday banned ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize: ‘Team has far exceeded my expectations’ Soccer
  2. Galaxy keeper Buthelezi stabbed during hijacking in Soweto, recovering in ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer
  4. Unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns still star-bound as they sink Galaxy Soccer
  5. Why Mngqithi says Mosimane still won after Sundowns stunned Ahly in Cairo Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...
Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal