Athletics
Wayde van Niekerk faces moment of truth as he renews Makwala rivalry
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
Wayde van Niekerk faces his moment of truth at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, 4.31am SA time) as he bids to put his knee injury behind him and make his first final since 2017.
The owner of the 43.03 sec world record from 2016 lines up in the 400m semifinals, the same stage where he was painfully eliminated at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
This time around 30-year-old Van Niekerk, who injured his knee in a game of touch rugby in 2017, seems better poised to advance to the last round of competition, but he will face his stiffest competition from American Champion Allison and in-form Jonathan Jones of Barbados, both of whom have been faster this season.
Van Niekerk goes into the contest with a 44.58 best from early this month compared to Allison’s 43.70 and the 44.43 by Jones.
The first two finishers from each of the three semifinals qualify automatically, with the next two fastest across the three races completing the eight-lane final.
The semifinal will also see Van Niekerk resuming his long-time rivalry with 35-year-old Isaac Makwala of Botswana.
They have raced each other 13 times over the past nine years, with the South African winning on nine occasions.
Confident Wayde van Niekerk delivers impressive performance in heats
