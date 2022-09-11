×

Sport

Sensational Swiatek downs Jabeur for maiden U.S. Open title

11 September 2022 - 00:24 By Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after defeating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their Women’s singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

World number one Iga Swiatek beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her maiden trophy at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title.

Poland's Swiatek hugged Jabeur after prevailing in the tight second set tiebreak, having sealed the win when the fifth seed's forehand sailed long.

It was Swiatek's 10th straight victory in a final and the first major title on a hard court for the twice French Open champion. 

